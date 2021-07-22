Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released @hcraj.nic.in, Download Here

Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card 2021 have been uploaded at hcraj.nic.in. Check Call Letter Download Link, Exam Scheme, Exam Date, Instructions for exam and other details here.

Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released the prelims admit card for recruitment to the post of District Judge. The candidates who applied for Rajasthan HC District Judge Recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of Rajasthan High Court.i.e.hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2021 at various exam centres. Candidates can download Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court.i.e.hcraj.nic.in. Click on Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of District Judge, 2020. It will redirect you to the candidate’s login. Enter username, password, captcha and click on submit button. Then, Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card2021 will be displayed. Download Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card 2021

Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The prelims exam shall be conducted on OMR Answer Sheets. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in Preliminary Examination. To qualify for Main Examination, the candidates of SC/ST category shall have to secure a minimum of 40% marks and candidates of all other categories shall have to secure 45% minimum marks in the Preliminary Examination.

Instructions:

All candidates are hereby informed that Admit cards shall not be sent to the candidates through any other mode. The candidate can download Admit card by entering his User Name, Password & captcha code. Candidates can directly download Rajasthan HC District Judge Prelims Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

No candidate shall be allowed to bring/possess/keep with him a Cellular Phone, Calculator, Bluetooth or any other electronic/communication device and Purse etc. in the examination centre. Candidates are allowed to bring an only pen, pencil, admit card or any other material as specifically directed by the Rajasthan HiBh Court in the examination room. Centre Superintendent/Rajasthan High Court shall not be responsible for the safety of the above gadgets.