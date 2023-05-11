Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 for Type Writing Test for LDC and Other Posts: Download Here

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: Check Direct Link to Download Type Writing Test Admit Card for LDC and Other Posts. Check Here.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) released the admit card of the Type Writing Test on Computer (Speed and Efficiency Test) for direct recruitment to the post of the Junior Judicial Assistant for the establishment of Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority & District Legal Service Authorities (including TLSCS & pLAs) and Clerk Grade.

Candidates who qualified in the exam can download RHC Admit Card by clicking on the ‘Admit Card’ Link given on the website. Alternatively, they can click on the provided link below:

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card

Important Points

The candidates should paste the 2.5cm X 2.5cm coloured photograph on their admit card

They should also bring their original photo ID along with photocopy such as Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport and Pan Card

Black or blue ballpoint pen

They should mention theie roll number on ID photocopy

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the court

Step 2: Click on the admit card ,link

Step 3:Enter ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 3: Download Rajasthan High Court Skill Test Admit Card