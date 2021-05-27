Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks 2021 Released @hcraj.nic.in, Download Here

Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released the screening test marks for the post of Chauffeur (Driver). Candidates who appeared in the screening test can now download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks from the official website of HCRAJ i.e. hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Screening Test was held on 23 January 2021. Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur marks, directly, through the link below:

Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021?

Go to the official website of RHC - hcraj.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ Tab

Click on the link - ‘Statement of Marks of the Candidates who appeared in the Screening Test for Recruitment to the post of Chauffeur / Driver-2020’

Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021 PDF and saves it for future reference.

A total of 72 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Chauffeur Driver under Rajasthan High Court, Rajasthan State Law Academy Jodhpur, Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority and Rajasthan District Court. The board had announced the result on 27 February 2021. The marks of all candidates can be downloaded through the official website of the court. Candidates can download the same by entering their User ID and Password in the provided hyperlink.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

DSSSB Teaching & Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in