Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Salary: The Rajasthan High Court has announced a recruitment drive to fill 44 vacancies for Civil Judge Cadre posts under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010. This is a promising opportunity for law graduates aspiring to build a stable and rewarding career in the judiciary. The selection process will comprise a Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 77,840, along with other admissible allowances. Interested applicants are advised to review the detailed job profile to assess their suitability for the role. For reference, we have provided the complete details on the RHC Civil Judge salary structure, job profile, career growth, and other benefits here. Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Salary Structure

Understanding the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge salary structure can help candidates determine whether their qualification matches their roles and responsibilities associated with the post. The salary structure comprises various components, including basic pay, pay scale, net salary, gross salary, allowances, deductions, etc. The information about the pay scale is also released in the official notification. Here is the breakdown of the salary structure for the RHC Civil Judge post shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Pay Scale INR 77840- INR 136520 Basic Pay INR 77840 Maximum Basic Pay INR 136520 Allowances DA, HRA, etc Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge In Hand Salary RJS Judiciary salary is calculated by adding basic pay and allowances. The derived amount will be subtracted from the admissible deductions like PF, tax, etc. Initially, the appointed candidates will receive the basic pay of INR 77840 per month, which can eventually increase up to INR 136520 per month. The selected candidates will also be entitled to allowances and benefits in their overall salary.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the selected candidates may also receive a wide range of perks, allowances, and benefits based on the specified guidelines. These attractive allowances will not only increase the monthly salary package but also enhance the standard of living of the employees. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances House Rent Allowances Medical Allowances Travel Allowances Other Relevant Allowances Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Job Profile A Civil Judge in the Rajasthan High Court is a highly reputed role that comes with a lot of responsibilities. Their primary responsibility is to ensure fairness in their justice. They should maintain courtroom discipline and adhere to judicial ethics. Here is the list of roles and responsibilities included in the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Job Profile: