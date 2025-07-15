Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF, Apply for 5670 Vacancies

Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5670 Peons (Class IV). The Candidates who have passed class 10th and are seeking a government job in Rajasthan can apply online for Rajasthan High Court Class IV recruitment 2025.

The online application was started on June 27 and the last date to apply online is July 26, 2025. The age of the interested candidate must be between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2026. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, interview and document verification.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan High Court recruitment pdf has been released on hcraj.nic.in and the online application started on June 27, 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.