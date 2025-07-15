Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF, Apply for 5670 Vacancies

Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5670 Peons (Class IV). The Candidates who have passed class 10th and are seeking a government job in Rajasthan can apply online for Rajasthan High Court Class IV recruitment 2025.
The online application was started on June 27 and the last date to apply online is July 26, 2025. The age of the interested candidate must be between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2026. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, interview and document verification.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan High Court recruitment pdf has been released on hcraj.nic.in and the online application started on June 27, 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Rajasthan High Court (RHC)
|
Post Name
|
Peon / Class IV Employee
|
Total Vacancies
|
5,670
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
27 June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
26 July 2025
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
26 July 2025
|
Eligibility
|
10th Pass + Knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) & Rajasthani Culture
|
Age Limit
|
18–40 years (as of 01/01/2026)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (85 marks) + Interview (15 marks) + Document Verification
|
Salary
|
₹17,700 – ₹56,200 per month (Level-1 Pay Scale) + Allowances
Rajasthan High Court Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025 must download the official notification pdf, which contains the details such as required educational qualifications, eligibility criteria, etc. The notification can be downloaded from the official website, hcraj.nic.in or by clicking the direct link provided below.
|
Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025
Application Fee for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025
Candidates applying for Peon vacancies in the Rajasthan High Court must pay the application fees as per their category. The application fee for a general category candidate is Rs 650. Check the table below for category-wise application fees.
|
Category
|
Fee (₹)
|
General/OBC/MBC/Other State
|
650
|
OBC(NCL)/MBC(NCL)/EWS
|
550
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
450
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
The Rajasthan High Court has released vacancies in various departments such as the Rajasthan High Court, the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, etc. Check the table below for Rajasthan High Court Vacancy distribution
|
Department
|
Non-TSP
|
TSP
|
Total
|
Rajasthan High Court
|
244
|
–
|
244
|
Rajasthan State Judicial Academy (RSJA), Jodhpur
|
18
|
–
|
18
|
Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA), Jaipur
|
16
|
–
|
16
|
District Courts (Non-TSP Areas)
|
4,784
|
237
|
5,021
|
DLSA + TLSC + PLA (Legal Services)
|
348
|
23
|
371
|
Total
|
5,410
|
260
|
5,670
