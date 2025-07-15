Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF, Apply for 5670 Vacancies

The Rajasthan High Court has released the 5670 vacancies for 10th-pass candidates. Online application window is active till July 26, 2025; candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, interview and document verification. Download the official notification pdf here.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5670 Peons (Class IV). The Candidates who have passed class 10th and are seeking a government job in Rajasthan can apply online for Rajasthan High Court Class IV recruitment 2025.
The online application was started on June 27 and the last date to apply online is July 26, 2025. The age of the interested candidate must be between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2026. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, interview and document verification.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan High Court recruitment pdf has been released on hcraj.nic.in and the online application started on June 27, 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Rajasthan High Court (RHC)

Post Name

Peon / Class IV Employee

Total Vacancies

5,670

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

27 June 2025

Last Date to Apply

26 July 2025

Fee Payment Last Date

26 July 2025

Eligibility

10th Pass + Knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) & Rajasthani Culture

Age Limit

18–40 years (as of 01/01/2026)

Selection Process

Written Exam (85 marks) + Interview (15 marks) + Document Verification

Salary

₹17,700 – ₹56,200 per month (Level-1 Pay Scale) + Allowances

Rajasthan High Court Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025 must download the official notification pdf, which contains the details such as required educational qualifications, eligibility criteria, etc. The notification can be downloaded from the official website, hcraj.nic.in or by clicking the direct link provided below.

Application Fee for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for Peon vacancies in the Rajasthan High Court must pay the application fees as per their category. The application fee for a general category candidate is Rs 650. Check the table below for category-wise application fees.

Category

Fee (₹)

General/OBC/MBC/Other State

650

OBC(NCL)/MBC(NCL)/EWS

550

SC/ST/PWD

450

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

The Rajasthan High Court has released vacancies in various departments such as the Rajasthan High Court, the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, etc. Check the table below for Rajasthan High Court Vacancy distribution

Department

Non-TSP

TSP

Total

Rajasthan High Court

244

244

Rajasthan State Judicial Academy (RSJA), Jodhpur

18

18

Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA), Jaipur

16

16

District Courts (Non-TSP Areas)

4,784

237

5,021

DLSA + TLSC + PLA (Legal Services)

348

23

371

Total

5,410

260

5,670

