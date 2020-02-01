Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Translator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 March 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 5 March 2020

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Translator – 15 Posts

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Masters Degree with English Subject from a recognized University.

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link – to active from 10 February

Official Website



Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application will active from 10 February 2020 to 5 March 2020. Candidates are advised to check the relevant links for more details.

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS- Rs. 500/-

SC/ST – Rs. 350/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 04 Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Posts

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2020 for 05 Sports Quota Posts



MP High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Judicial Service Exam 2020 @mphc.gov.in



IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 152 Non-Teaching Posts



Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 138 Specialist Officer Post @indianbank.in till 10 February

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 at Odisha, MP & Assam for Group Y Non Technical Posts, Check Dates & Details Here



APS Recruitment 2020: Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts in Army Public School, Download Notification and Application Form