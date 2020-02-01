Search

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020: Online Application Link to active from 10 February

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 15 vacancies. Check application procedure and other details here.

Feb 1, 2020 11:17 IST
Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Translator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 March 2020.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 March 2020

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Translator – 15 Posts

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Masters Degree with English Subject from a recognized University.

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link – to active from 10 February 

Official Website

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application will active from 10 February 2020 to 5 March 2020. Candidates are advised to check the relevant links for more details.

Rajasthan High Court Translator Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS- Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST – Rs. 350/-

