Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 3842 Vacancies Notified @home.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Home Guards Department, Government of Rajasthan has published a notification for 3842 Home Guards. Check the Notification, Online Application Link. Eligibility and Other Details.

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Home Guards Department, Government of Rajasthan recently, published a notification for the recruitment of Home Guards. The Government of Rajasthan has notified a huge number of vacancies for Rajasthan Home Guard 2023. A total of 3842 vacancies are available under the Home Guard Department across the state of Rajasthan.

The department will start the registrations of eligible and interested candidates from 12 January 2023. Rajasthan Home Guard Registration Link will be closed on 11 February 2023. Candidates are advised to submit the Rajasthan Home Guard Application much before the last date.

The registrations will be done on the official websites i.e. home.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who are interested to join as Home Guard should be class 8th passed. After the submission of the application, they are required to pass a number of selection rounds.

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Overview

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Authority Home Guards Department, Government of Rajasthan Starting Date of Rajasthan Home Guard Online Application 12 January 2023 Last Date of Rajasthan Home Guard Online Application 11 February 2023 Total Number of Vacancies 3842

Rajasthan Home Guard Eligibility Criteria 2023

The candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit below:

Rajasthan Home Guard Educational Qualification

The minimum qualification required to apply for the posts is 8th Class

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 35 years

Selection Process for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2023

Successful applications will be called for the mentioned rounds below;

Physical Screening Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)- 25 Marks Document Verification - 20 Marks for Special Qualification like NCC/ Computer Diploma/ ITI/ Sports/ Scouts/ Driving License etc.) Interview - 5 Marks) Medical Examination

How to Apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Jobs 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps given below in order to apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy 2023:

Go to the official website of the SSO Rajasthan Website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in Create your SSO ID Login into your account Fill in the details and submit your application Print the Application Form

Rajasthan Home Guard Application Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 250/-

SC/ST/EWS/MBC - Rs. 200/-

The candidates can go through the notification provided below for more information regarding the recruitment: