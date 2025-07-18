Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Cut Off 2025 will be released after the exam concludes. It is the minimum percentile that candidates need to secure to excel in the exam. The officials set the cut off after considering various factors like previous year cut off, difficulty level of the exam, total seats available and more. You can check Rajasthan Judiciary Previous Year Cut Off for all categories here.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan High Court has released 44 vacancies for the appointment of Civil Judge Cadre posts. The selection will be made based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interview. The RHC Civil Judge preliminary exam is scheduled for July 27, 2025. The cutoff marks will be released along with the merit list soon after the prelims exam is conducted successfully. Those who score more than or equivalent to the prescribed cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the further selection round. Till the official cutoff marks are announced, aspirants can check the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Previous Year Cut Off marks on this page for reference purposes. Rajasthan Judiciary Cut Off 2025 The Rajasthan Judiciary Cut Off is the minimum marks that the aspirant must obtain to be declared successful in the respective selection round. The cutoff marks for the RHC Civil Judge exam will be released in the PDF file after each stage is conducted successfully. They will be released for every category, including General, SC, ST, OBC, etc. There are various factors considered responsible for deciding the cutoff marks, including the total number of test-takers, category, vacancies, marks obtained in the exam, difficulty level, and other parameters. Aspirants should also be familiar with past cutoffs to gain insights into competition trends and exam levels over the years. In this article, we have compiled the RHC Civil Judge cut off, such as previous cutoff trends, download instructions, and deciding factors.

How to Check Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Cut Off 2025? Aspirants can access the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge cut off marks online in the PDF file only on the official portal. The cutoff PDF will be announced for every category after each selection round, i.e. prelims, mains, and interview. Here are the steps to access the RHC Civil Judge cut off marks without any hassles: Go to the official Rajasthan High Court website.

On the homepage, click the RHC Civil Judge cut off link.

The cutoff PDF will be displayed.

Download or take the print out the cutoff for future use. Rajasthan Judiciary Cut Off Previous Year Cutoff Understanding the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Previous Year Cutoff will help candidates decide their realistic goals during the preparation. It will help candidates analyse fluctuations in the cutoff and overall competition level over the years. The cutoff marks for general category candidates are typically the highest among all categories. Check the previous year's cutoff marks for the RHC Civil Judge recruitment shared below for reference purposes:

Rajasthan Judiciary Cut Off 2024 The exam authorities have released RHC Civil Judge cut off marks for all stages, including prelims, mains, and interview. Clearing the cutoff marks of all the selection stages is essential for appointment to the post. Check the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge previous year cut off trends for all the categories tabulated below. Rajasthan Judiciary Prelims Cut Off 2024 The exam authorities have released the RHC Civil Judge Prelims Cut Off to shortlist candidates for the mains exam. The cutoff marks for the general category were 73, followed by 55 marks for SC, 54 marks for ST, and so on. Category Cut Off Marks General 73 General (Divorcee) 61 General (Widow) 45 SC 55 ST 54 OBC-NCL 68 OBC-NCL (Divorcee) 65 OBC-NCL (Widow) 46 MBC-NCL 45 EWS 68

Rajasthan Judiciary Mains Cut Off 2024 Candidates who have cleared the RHC Civil Judge Mains cutoff marks were shortlisted for the interview round. The cutoff marks for the general category were 131, followed by 123 marks for OBC, 105 marks for SC/ ST, and so on. Category Cutoff Marks General 131 General (Divorcee) 122 General (Widow) 130.5 SC 105 ST 105 OBC-NCL 123 OBC-NCL (Divorcee) 122 MBC-NCL 122 EWS 126.5 Rajasthan Judiciary Final Cut Off 2024

Here is the final Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Cut Off 2024 across all the categories shared below for reference purposes: Category Marks General 164.5 General (Widow) 153.5 General (Divorcee) 153.5 SC 136.5 ST 136 EWS 158 OBC-NCL 152.5 OBC-NCL (Divorcee) 146 MBC-NCL 134 Persons with Benchmark Disability 121.5 Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Previous Year Cut Off 2021 RHC have announced the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge cutoff 2021 for all the stages to appoint candidates for the post. The past cutoff marks for prelims and mains exams across all the categories are shared below.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Prelims Cut Off 2021 The official authorities have released the RHC Civil Judge Prelims Cut Off to shortlist candidates for the next stage, i.e. mains exam. The prelims cutoff marks for the general category were 72, followed by 55 marks for SC, 53 marks for ST, and so on. Category Cut Off Marks General 72 General (Divorcee) 58 General (Widow) 45 SC 55 SC (Divorcee) 39 ST 53 OBC-NCL 67 OBC-NCL (Divorcee) 63 OBC-NCL (Widow) 46 MBC-NCL 46 EWS 69

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Cut Off 2021 Candidates who obtained more than or equal to the RHC Civil Judge Mains cutoff marks were called to appear for the interview round. The mains cutoff marks for the general category were 179.5, followed by 163.5 marks for OBC, 149 marks for SC, and so on. Category Cut Off Marks General 179.5 General (Divorcee) 159 General (Widow) 164.5 SC 149 ST 147.5 OBC-NCL 163.5 MBC-NCL 141 EWS 167.5 Factors Affecting the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Cut Off 2025