Rajasthan Police Revised Answer Key 2020 Released for Constable Post @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections till Jan 04

Rajasthan Police Revised Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Answer Key 2020 on its website. All candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable written Exam 2020 can now download the Amended Answer Keys through the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police has uploaded the Amended Answer Keys for the Constable post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written examination for Constable post conducted on 06/07/08 November 2020 can download the Revised Answer Key available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answers of any question with the link given on the official website. The link to raise objections will be active from 02 January to 04 January 2020. Candidates can download the valid documents in support of their answer with the active Objection Link available on the official website. Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the link only.

Candidates appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Post written exam can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Rajasthan Police Revised Answer Key 2020/Objection Link for Constable Post





How to Download: Rajasthan Police Revised Answer Key 2020/Objection Link for Constable Post