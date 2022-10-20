Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2022 will be released by the police on official website. Candidates can check the details here.

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Police will upload the admit card of the Physical Exam for the post of Constable. Candidates who have qualified for the exam are called to appear for the Physical Exam for which they are required to download the Rajasthan Police Admit Card by visiting the website of the police. They can check the updates by login into the website of the SSO.

The candidates would be able to check their exam date, time and venue of their exam on their Rajasthan Police Admit Card, once released.

How to Download Rajsthan Police Physical Admit Card 2022 ?