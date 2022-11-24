Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: 5th Class Pass Apply, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Police is looking to recruit candidates for Rajasthan 4th Class Service for the post of Kennel Boy. Candidates will be recruited on the pay scale of Rs. 12400/-. Those who are interested to apply for Rajasthan Police Vacancy should be 5th class passed and age should be between 18 years and 40 years.
The police are inviting online applications from the candidates for which they should have SSO ID. Candidates who don’t have SSO ID can create one on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The link for submitting an online application is available on the official website from 21 November to 10 December 2022 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police Notification Download
Rajasthan Police Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 21 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 10 December 2022
- Interview Date - 22 December 2022
Rajasthan Police Vacancy Details
|Category
|Number of Vacancies
|General
|6
|BC
|1
|SC
|1
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- The candidate should be a minimum 10th-class passed
- Knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari Lipi
- Experience in taking care of Canal
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Physical Eligibility:
The candidate should be mentally and physically fit
Character
The candidate has to produce a character certificate at the time of the interview
Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The interview will be conducted from 22 December 2022. The candidates can check the date, time and venue of the interview on their admit card.
How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in from 21 November to 10 December 2022.
Application Fee:
- General: 80/-
- If Income Less Than 2.5 Lakh : 50/-
- BC / SC : 50/-