Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: 5th Class Pass Apply, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Police has published a notice regarding the recruitment of Kennel Boy. Interested persons can check the details here.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Police is looking to recruit candidates for Rajasthan 4th Class Service for the post of Kennel Boy. Candidates will be recruited on the pay scale of Rs. 12400/-. Those who are interested to apply for Rajasthan Police Vacancy should be 5th class passed and age should be between 18 years and 40 years.

The police are inviting online applications from the candidates for which they should have SSO ID. Candidates who don’t have SSO ID can create one on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The link for submitting an online application is available on the official website from 21 November to 10 December 2022 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Notification Download

Rajasthan Police Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 10 December 2022

Interview Date - 22 December 2022

Rajasthan Police Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies General 6 BC 1 SC 1

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a minimum 10th-class passed

Knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari Lipi

Experience in taking care of Canal

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Physical Eligibility:

The candidate should be mentally and physically fit

Character

The candidate has to produce a character certificate at the time of the interview

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The interview will be conducted from 22 December 2022. The candidates can check the date, time and venue of the interview on their admit card.

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Kennel Boy Recruitment 2022 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in from 21 November to 10 December 2022.

Application Fee: