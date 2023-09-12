Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 OUT For M.Sc (Ag.), M.P. Ed., M.A at prsuniv.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University declared the results for M.Sc. (Ag.), M.P. Ed. 4th sem, M.A 1st sem and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University has recently declared the results for various PG programs like M.Sc. (Ag.), M.P. Ed. 4th sem, M.A 1st sem and other exams. Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University released the results for various PG courses like M.Sc. (Ag.), M.P. Ed. 4th sem, M.A 1st sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 Click here

How to Download Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check the “Result” section and Click on it.

Step 3: Select the type of exam and click on the session.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Select result type and enter the Roll Number, captcha and click on “Submit” button.

Step 6: Result will show on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future purpose

Direct Link to Rajju Bhaiya University Marksheet

Check here the direct link for Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 for various PG courses like M.Sc. (Ag.), M.P. Ed. 4th sem, M.A 1st sem examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links M.Sc. (Ag.) Horticulture- 4th Semester 11-Sep-2023 Click here M.Sc. (Ag.) Agricultural Extension- 4th Semester 11-Sep-2023 Click here M.Sc. (Ag.) Genetics & Plant Breeding- 4th Semester 11-Sep-2023 Click here Master of Physical Education - 4th Semester 11-Sep-2023 Click here M.A. Painting - 1st Semester 07-Sep-2023 Click here

Rajju Bhaiya Result: Important Points

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rajju Bhaiya University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Law, etc.

Rajju Bhaiya University has 395 affiliated colleges across the four districts of the Prayagraj division- Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.

