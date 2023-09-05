Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 OUT: Check B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Result at prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University declared the results for B.A, B.Sc, B.Com 2nd & 4th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University has recently declared the result for UG and PG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Ed 2nd & 4th sem. Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University released the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Ed 2nd & 4th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the “Result” section and Click on it.

Step 3: Select the type of exam and session.

Step 4: Check your course in the given list.

Step 5: Select result type and enter the Roll Number, captcha and click on “Submit”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Rajju Bhaiya University, Result 2023 for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and M.Ed semester examinations.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result: Important Points

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rajju Bhaiya University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Law, etc.

Rajju Bhaiya University has 395 affiliated colleges across the four districts of the Prayagraj division- Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.

