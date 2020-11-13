RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @rbi.org.in, Download Link Available Here

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates qualified for RBI Assistant Mains 2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 at various exam centres. Earlier, the recruitment board had decided to postpone the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam due to nationwide lockdown across the country.

Candidates can now download RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 by entering their roll number/registration number and other details on the login page. RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 Download Link will be available till 22 November 2020. All candidates are advised to download RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link for RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 can be accessed directly by clicking on the provided link.

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 Download Link

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

The candidates shortlisted for RBI Assistant Mains 2020 will have to appear in the CBT. The exam will have multiple-choice questions. The questions will be of 200 Marks for 200 Questions. The duration of the exam will be 135 minutes. The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned.

The Final Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates, Biometric Data, etc. to the Bank’s satisfaction. The decision of the Bank in this regard shall be final. Biometric verification and LPT are qualifying in nature and the final selection will only be based on performance in the main on-line examination.