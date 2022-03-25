JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Apply Online for Grade A Posts From 28 March

RBI is hiring Assistant Manager Posts. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Salary, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Posts

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 20:07 IST
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the notification for recruitment to Grade A Posts such as Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in the employment newspaper (26 March 2022). Candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode at rbi.org.in from 28 March 2022 onwards on opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date for RBI Assistant Manager application is 17 April 2021.

The selection will be done on the basis of an Online Exam which will be conducted on 21 May 2022. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for an interview.

RBI Assistant Manager Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 28 March 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 17 April 2022
  • RBI Assistant Manager Exam Date - 21 May 2022

RBI Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) - 6 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) - 3 Posts

RBI Assistant Manager Salary:

Rs. 44500 per month

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) - Second Class Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation, with English as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; OR (ii) Second Class Master's Degree in English with Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; OR (iii) Second Class Master's Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor's Degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor's Degree); OR (iv) Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.
  • Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) - The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force OR

RBI Assistant Manager Age Limit:

25 to 40 years

Selection Process for RBI Assistant Manager Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Exam and Interviw.

RBI Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

Details

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper I – General Knowledge of Law

 

 

Objective Type

30

3 hours

Descriptive Type

120

Total

150

Paper II – English -Descriptive Type

100

3 hours

Grand Total

250

 

How to Apply for RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for 28 March 2022 to 17 April 2022.

Application Fee:

GEN / OBC - Rs. 600/-

