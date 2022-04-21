RBI Assistant Result 2022 (Soon): Check Prelims Expected Cut-Off Here

RBI Assistant Result 2022 will be released soon on the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can check the expected cut-off here.

RBI Assistant Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon expected to release the result of the prelims exam for the post of Assistant at its website (https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/). The exam was held on 26 and 27 March 2022. Now, all candidates who appeared in this renowned exam are eagerly waiting for the selection list. They are advised to bookmark this page as RBI Assistant Result Link will be provided in this article as soon as it is available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected RBI Assistant Cut-Off on this page so that they can have an idea about the result

RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022 Pre

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 comprise three sections i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability. The English section has 30 questions of 30 marks while other sections contain 35 questions of 35 marks. As per the candidates, the overall difficulty level of RBI Assistant Prelims was Easy to Moderate and the number of overall good attempts is between 84 to 92 overall good attempts.

They can check the category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks below:

Subject General (UR), Gen -EXS SC, ST, PWD OBC, OBC-EXS English Language 10-12 8-10 9-11 Numerical Ability 11-13 9-11 10-12 Reasoning Ability 12-14 9-11 10-12

RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022

Shortlisted candidates in the RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The main exam is scheduled to be held in the month of May 2022.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 is being done for filling up a total of 950 vacancies across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone.