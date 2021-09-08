RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in, Selection through Interview Only

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released an advertisement for recruitment to the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on a contract basis. All interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode. The selection of the candidates will be done through interview only. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details before applying offline. The last date of application submission is 5 October 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 October 2021

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) - 01 Post

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree of MBBS of any Indian university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. The candidates holding a Master’s Degree in General Medicine may also apply.

Experience - minimum 2 years in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.

Download RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in a personal interview. The shortlisted applicant/s after the interview will be subjected to the medical examination.

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 1000/- per hour for the entire period of contract i.e. 03 (three) years. (ii) Out of total monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of Rs.1000/- per month may be treated as conveyance expense.

How to apply for RBI BMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Principal, College of Agricultural Banking, Reserve Bank of India, University Road, Pune – 411016 on or before 1700 hrs on October 05, 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.