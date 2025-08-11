RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 Released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Check Steps Download Hall Ticket PDF

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in, on August 11, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card

ByMohd Salman
Aug 11, 2025, 16:41 IST
RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 on its official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password.
The RBI Grade B Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who failed to carry the relevant document to the examination centre will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 is out at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The admit card contains important information such as the name, roll number, registration number, photograph and signature of candidate along with this, the admit card contains the examination centre details and shift timings. A direct link is provided below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has activated the link to download the RBI Grade B admit card 2025. The RBI Grade B exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 has been released today at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can now download their RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 for the August 16, 2025 examination. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table below for RBI Grade B admit card 2025 key highlights.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

RBI Grade A and B 2025

Hall Ticket Release Date

August 11, 2025

Exam Date

August 16, 2025

Official Website

opportunities.rbi.org.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name

Roll Number 

Exam Centre

Exam Time 

Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

How to Download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their RBI Grade A and B Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the RBI Grade B admit card from official website

  • Visit the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in
  • On the homepage click on 'current vacancies', then on call letters
  • Now click on the admit card link of RBI Grade A and B exam
  • Provide your details, such as registration number and password.
  • Click on the login button and admit card will be displayed on your screen
  • Verify the details mentioned on RBI Grade A and B Exam
  • Download and print it for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

