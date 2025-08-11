RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 Released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Check Steps Download Hall Ticket PDF

RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 on its official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password.
The RBI Grade B Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who failed to carry the relevant document to the examination centre will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 OUT
The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 is out at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The admit card contains important information such as the name, roll number, registration number, photograph and signature of candidate along with this, the admit card contains the examination centre details and shift timings. A direct link is provided below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has activated the link to download the RBI Grade B admit card 2025. The RBI Grade B exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.
|
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 has been released today at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can now download their RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 for the August 16, 2025 examination. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table below for RBI Grade B admit card 2025 key highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RBI Grade A and B 2025
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 16, 2025
|
Official Website
|
opportunities.rbi.org.in
|
Hall Ticket Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Hall Ticket
|
Candidate Name
Roll Number
Exam Centre
Exam Time
Instructions
|
Required Documents
|
Hall Ticket
Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
How to Download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their RBI Grade A and B Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the RBI Grade B admit card from official website
- Visit the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in
- On the homepage click on 'current vacancies', then on call letters
- Now click on the admit card link of RBI Grade A and B exam
- Provide your details, such as registration number and password.
- Click on the login button and admit card will be displayed on your screen
- Verify the details mentioned on RBI Grade A and B Exam
- Download and print it for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation