RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 Released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Check Steps Download Hall Ticket PDF

RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 on its official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password.

The RBI Grade B Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who failed to carry the relevant document to the examination centre will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

RBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 is out at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The admit card contains important information such as the name, roll number, registration number, photograph and signature of candidate along with this, the admit card contains the examination centre details and shift timings. A direct link is provided below to download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025.