RBI Grade B 2022 Online Application Started for 294 Vacancies @opportunities.rbi.org.in Today!

RBI Grade B 2022: Reserve Bank of India has started the registrations for the post of Officers in Grade B. Check Direct Link Here.

RBI Grade B 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on 28 March 2022, has started the online registration for recruitment to Officers in Grade B. Those who are interested to join RBI Bank can submit their application much before the last date i.e. 18 April 2022 on RBI's official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Around 294 vacancies are available of which 238 are for Officer Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General, 31 Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR, and 25 for Officer Grade ‘B (DR) - DSIM.

Graduates and Post Graduates who are not more than 30 years of age can easily for this opportunity. All the eligible applicants will be called for an online exam after which interviews will be conducted for shortlisted candidates. It is to be noted that, the exam will be across the country.

Selected candidates shall be Rs. 44500/- per month.

The Bank will arrange free of cost, Pre Examination Training (PET) for Phase - I and Phase – II (Only for those who have successfully cleared Phase – I) examinations in online mode.

Other than this, the bank is also inviting online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager in Grade A. You can check detailed notification, eligibility, online application link and other details in the link given below:

RBI Grade B Online Application Link and Notification