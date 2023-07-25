RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out For Phase 2 Exam: Check Download Link

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Out : RBI has uploaded the admit card download link for the Grade B Phase II post exam on its official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in. You can check exam pattern, timing, admit card download link here.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit cards download link for the Grade B Phase II exam on its official website. RBI will be conducting the Phase II exam for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Candidates who have qualified successfully in the Phase I round for RBI Grade B officer posts can download their admit card from the official website of RBI-opportunities.rbi.org.in.

You can check all the details here for RBI Grade B Phase II exam pattern, timing, admit card download link etc here.

Alternatively, you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Exam Timings

The RBI will conduct the Phase II exam on July 30, 2023, the written exam for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General). The exam will consist of three papers (to be held in two shifts) i.e. in the morning and Afternoon shifts.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

Paper III will be conducted for General Finance and Management in the morning shift. Paper-I for Economic and Social Issues will be held in the afternoon shifts. Paper II for English (Writing Skills) will be held in Descriptive, to be typed with the help of the keyboard mode.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Bank Reserve Bank of India Name of Exam RBI Grade B Officer Exam Vacancies 291 RBI Grade B Admit Card Date July 24, 2023 RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Date July 30, 2023 Exam Level National Official Website www.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Documents to Carry

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card for the Grade B Phase II exam from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023

Step 1 -Go to the official website of RBI Career (opportunities.rbi.org.in) and visit ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’

Step 2 - Now, Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023’

Step 3 -Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters Phase II for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2023’

Step 4 - A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your 'Registration Number’ or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 5 -Download RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card