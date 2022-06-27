RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1: Check Final Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Cut-off 2022 Released. The Reserve Bank of India conducted the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-1 General on 28th May 2022. Check RBI Grade B 2022 Final Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022 18:55 IST
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase 1 Final Cut off Marks Section and Category wise

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Cut off 2022 Released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 27th June 2022 released the Individual Mark Sheets & category-wise cut-off for Gr B DR (General)-PY 2022 Phase-I examinationon . On 7th June 2022, the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022 was released on its official website. The Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General)-PY 2022 was be held on 25th June 2022. It consisted of Paper I - Economic and Social Issues, Paper-II - English, and Paper-III – Finance and Management. Candidates can check below the links for the RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exam Analysis.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

28th March

RBI Grade B Registration Start Date

18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) Result

7th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) Cut Off 

27th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Cut Off Marks Official

Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1

What next after RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 (General)?

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board will be called for the Phase-II exam. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as in aggregate in Phase-I, as may be prescribed by the Board. The Phase-2 exam was held on 25th June 2022 and it will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Economic and Social Issues), Paper-II (English Writing Skills), and Paper-II (General Finance and Management).

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Marks 2022

