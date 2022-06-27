RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1: Check Final Cut-off Marks Section & Category-wise

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Cut off 2022 Released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 27th June 2022 released the Individual Mark Sheets & category-wise cut-off for Gr B DR (General)-PY 2022 Phase-I examinationon . On 7th June 2022, the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022 was released on its official website. The Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General)-PY 2022 was be held on 25th June 2022. It consisted of Paper I - Economic and Social Issues, Paper-II - English, and Paper-III – Finance and Management. Candidates can check below the links for the RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exam Analysis.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022 Gen Phase-1 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) Result 7th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) Cut Off 27th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Cut Off Marks Official

Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

What next after RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 (General)?

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board will be called for the Phase-II exam. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as in aggregate in Phase-I, as may be prescribed by the Board. The Phase-2 exam was held on 25th June 2022 and it will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Economic and Social Issues), Paper-II (English Writing Skills), and Paper-II (General Finance and Management).

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2022

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Marks 2022