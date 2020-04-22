Study at Home
RBI Grade B Interview 2020 postponed due to COVID-19: Check RBI Notification & New Dates here

RBI Grade B Interview 2020 postponed by the Reserve Bank of India due to COVID-19 outbreak. The RBI Grade B DEPR Interview will now be held on new dates. Check below official notification of the RBI regarding rescheduling of Interview Dates.

Apr 22, 2020 16:33 IST
RBI Grade B Interview Postponed!
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the RBI Grade B Interview 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The RBI gave out the official notification regarding the postponement of RBI Grade B (DEPR) Interview for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019. The RBI Grade B Interview for the post of (DR) DEPR was scheduled to be held during from 4 May - 7 May 2020. However, the interviews have now been deferred until further orders. Check below the RBI Notification regarding the Interview schedule of the RBI Grade B 2019 recruitment drive that aims to fill 199 vacancies in the central bank.

Candidates who have qualified the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination held in November 2019 were shortlisted for the Interview round. The Result of the phase II exam was released in December 2020 along with the cut off marks. A total of 64 candidates were shortlisted for Interview to the post of Grade B Officer in Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and 74 candidates were shortlisted for recruitment in the Department of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM).

RBI Grade B Interview Tips 2020

Let's have a look at the notification of the RBI regarding the deferring of RBI Grade B DEPR interviews:

RBI Notification

RBI Grade B Interview Process & Documents Required

The RBI Grade B Interview is conducted in Mumbai and the information regarding the date, time and address of the Interview is intimated through the Call Letter. The Interview call letter is mailed separately to each candidate on their registered e-mail ID. Candidates need to furnish the required documents during the Interview. Here is the complete list of documents required for the RBI Grade B Interview:

Category

List of Documents

General

Interview Call Letter

5 copies of Attestation Form & affixed signed photographs

7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) with signed photographs

OBC

Interview Call Letter

5 copies of Attestation Form & affixed signed photographs

7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) with signed photographs

Copy of OBC Caste Certificate

OBC Declaration

SC/ST

Interview Call Letter

5 copies of Attestation Form & affixed signed photographs

7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) with signed photographs

SC/ST Caste Certificate

EWS

Interview Call Letter

5 copies of Attestation Form & affixed signed photographs

7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) with signed photographs

Copy of Income and Asset Certificate

PwBD

Interview Call Letter/Admit Card

5 copies of Attestation Form & affixed signed photographs

7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) with signed photographs

Copy of OBC/SC/ST Caste Certificate/Income and Asset Certificate

Disability certificate

The Certificates and Forms should be in these format as prescribed by the RBI:

Download Attestation Form

Download Bio-Data Form

Download OBC Caste Certificate

Download  OBC DECLARATION

Download SC/ST Caste Certificate

Download Income and Asset Certificate

