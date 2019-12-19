RBI Grade B Result 2019 out; Interview Date 13 January: Download List of Documents & Expected Questions

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2019 has been declared at rbi.org.in. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam on 1 December 2019 & 2 December 2019 across different cities in India. The list of shortlisted candidates for the post of RBI Grade B Gen/DEPR/DSIM is out now. The shortlisted candidates now need to prepare for the Interview round for final selection in the central bank RBI. We have shared here the important tips for the candidates to crack the RBI Grade B Interview 2019 along with the list of documents required to take for the interview round.

RBI Grade B Interview Admit Card/Call Letter will be sent separately to each candidate on the registered e-mail ID. The RBI Grade B Call Letter will have new Roll Numbers and will include the date, time and venue of the Interview round. Candidates shortlisted for the Interview round should take a print out of the admit card or call letter. You must check your e-mail inbox on a frequent basis including the ‘Spam’ and ‘Junk Box’ folders.

Important Note: Shortlisted Candidates need to send one set of Self-certified photocopies of documents for –

- Date of Birth

- Educational Qualifications - Mark sheets and Degree/Passing certificates

- Caste certificate (For SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

- Disability certificate (For PwBD)

List of Documents required for RBI Grade B Interview 2019 – GEN/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD

Check here the complete list of the documents and important preparation tips for the Interview round. Have a look:

Category Documents General Candidates Interview Call Letter/Admit Card 5 copies of Attestation Form (in original) with affixed signed photographs 7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) in prescribed sized with signed photographs OBC Candidates Interview Call Letter/Admit Card 5 copies of Attestation Form (in original) with affixed signed photographs 7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) in prescribed sized with signed photographs Copy of latest OBC Caste Certificate (issued after 1 September 2018 OBC DECLARATION in original SC/ST Candidates Interview Call Letter/Admit Card 5 copies of Attestation Form (in original) with affixed signed photographs 7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) in prescribed sized with signed photographs Latest SC/ST Caste Certificate as per prescribed format EWS Candidates Interview Call Letter/Admit Card 5 copies of Attestation Form (in original) with affixed signed photographs 7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) in prescribed sized with signed photographs Copy of Income and Asset Certificate (Issue date should be on or before 11 October 2019) PwBD Candidates Interview Call Letter/Admit Card 5 copies of Attestation Form (in original) with affixed signed photographs 7 copies of Bio-Data (1 original & 6 photocopies) in prescribed sized with signed photographs Copy of latest OBC Caste Certificate/ SC/ST Caste Certificate/ Income and Asset Certificate (If applicable) Disability certificate Besides Visually Impaired candidates, those who have availed the facility of a Scribe need to produce Medical Certificate from authorised Government Department/Hospital All the above documents should be in given prescribed format: Download Attestation Form Download Bio-Data Form Download OBC Caste Certificate Download OBC DECLARATION Download SC/ST Caste Certificate Download Income and Asset Certificate

Tips for RBI Grade B Interview 2019 round: Expected Questions

Have a look at the most important tips and expected Questions for the RBI Grade B Officer Interview, the final selection round of the RBI Grade B recruitment process:

Prepare for basic Interview Questions

Generally, Interviewer begins the interview with “Tell me something about yourself”. So, practice and prepare to answer some personal questions relations to your career, family, background, strength and weaknesses. The types of questions asked are:

- Introduce yourself

- Special about Your Hometown

- Father’s Occupation

- Why didn't you join father’s business?

- Who is your role model?

- Your Strengths & Weaknesses

- Past Work Experience

Ready yourself to answer questions on your Educational Background

Be confident and sure enough to answer why did you choose a particular stream and what was your aim behind all the choices made in the field of education. Here are some questions:

- Why you chose this stream?

- What did you do after graduation?

- Why do you want to join the Banking Sector?

- Why a Government-run Bank, not the private one?

Prepare latest Banking Awareness & Current Affairs Topics

You should be aware of the recent developments in the banking sector along with the recent happening at national and international level. Have a look at important topics:

- Latest Government schemes (Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY, PM Kisan, etc.)

- Latest Trending Topics (Cryptocurrency, GST, KYC, RBI Surplus, GDP, Money Laundering, Inflation, Deflation, etc)

- Banking Terms (Repo rate, Reverse Repo Rate, CRR, PLR, NPAs, etc)

- Day to day processes in banks (Types of account, Checks, Lockers, Demand Draft, Demat Account, FDs, Mutual Fund, etc)

- International Events

- Environmental issues

- Your political opinion