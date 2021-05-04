RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download PDF of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview Here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of Phase 2 for the post of Officer in Grade B DR (General). Candidate appeared in RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam on 01 April 2021, can download RBI Grade B Result from the RBI Website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Grade B Result, directly, through the link below:

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result Download Link PDF

How to Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on 'Current Vacancies' and then on ‘Result '

A new window will open where you are required to click on 'Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2021 Result of Phase-II examination held on April 1, 2021'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need click on 'Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview'

Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result

Check roll number od shortlisted candidates