RBI Grade B Result 2022 (Announced) on rbi.org.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Interview held in April

RBI Grade B Result 2022

RBI Grade B Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) and Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download RBI Grade B Result 2022 from the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in.

How to Download RBI Grade B Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'RBI Grade B Result 2022' under the opportunities tab. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Then, the result will appeared on the screen. Candidates can download RBI Grade B Result and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Result 2022: Interview to be held in April 2022

The written exam for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) and Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 was held on 6 March 2022. The list of the candidates has been uploaded to the official website of RBI. All shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the Interview which is scheduled to be held in April 2022. The interviews schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course through email ID noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. The interviews are likely to be held in the third week of April 2022 in physical mode.

Candidates are required to submit their documents latest by 10 April 2022 to RBI Services Board on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. candidates should note that all future correspondence and queries regarding the submission of bio-data and documents should be made on the above e-mail ID only. Candidates are required to send the following documents.

All documents must be in PDF format and self-certified.

The Bio-data should be scanned in one separate PDF file and all other documents should be scanned in another single PDF file (total of two PDF files only - one for Bio-data and another for the remaining all other documents) in the same serial as mentioned at para 4 below.

There should be one email sent and the size of the documents/email should not exceed 10 MB.

The page size of the document should be A4.

Please ensure that the Documents uploaded are clear and readable.

While sending the above documents, the e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post name (Manager-Tech Civil / Manager-Tech Electrical/Architect/Legal Officer (as the case may be))- “Biodata/Documents.

RBI Grade B Interview Admit Card 2022 Date

RBI Grade B interview call letters indicating the date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates in due course of time at their registered email address. Candidates are advised to check their mailbox regularly, including spam and junk box for the same.

All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take a printout of the RBI Grade B interview call letters received through their E-mail ID and bring the same on the day of the interview along with ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility for verification. It is also advised to bring one set of photocopies of their original documents on the day of the interview. In case, there is a discrepancy in name of the candidate or their parents in any document viz-a-viz Online application and Matriculation Certificate, an original affidavit with one photocopy should be produced on the day of the Interview.