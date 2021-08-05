RBI JE Result 2021 Released @rbi.org.in, Download Roll Number Wise Junior Engineer Marks Here

RBI JE Result 2021 has been released at rbi.org.in. Check Marks, Result Download Link and other details here.

RBI JE Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet of the online exam held on 8 March 2021 for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – panel Year 2019. The candidates who appeared in the RBI JE 2021 Exam can download their individual marks through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The facility of downloading RBI JE 2021 Result will be available from 5 August to 4 February 2021. Candidates can download their result by following the easy steps given below.

Where and How to Download RBI JE Result 2021?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on Result Tab. Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019’. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter your registration number/roll number, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download RBI JE Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI JE Result 2021

A total of 48 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. The online process for RBI JE 2021 was done between 2 to 15 February 2021. The link to the result can be accessed directly by clicking on the above link.

