AIESL Recruitment 2021 for Accounts Officer & Accounts Assistant Posts, Download Application Form @airindia.in

AIESL Recruitment 2021: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer and Accounts Assistant in the MRO space. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode at airindia.in on or before 23 August 2021 till 17:00 hrs.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 23 August 2021
AIESL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Accounts Officer - 6 Posts
- Accounts Assistant - 12 Posts
AIESL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- For Accounts Officer: Candidates should be an Inter Chartered Accountant / Inter cost and management Accountant or MBA in Finance.
- For Accounts Assistant: The candidate should be a commerce graduate from a recognized university.
AIESL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- For Accounts Officer: Upto 30 years
- For Accounts Assistant: Upto 28 years
AIESL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection procedure involves a personal interview of the candidates who prima facie meets eligibility criteria & Pre Employment Medical Examination.
Download AIESL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2021
Candidates who wish to apply are advised to print the Application Format given in the advertisement, fill it and send the application addressed to Chief of Personnel, AIESL by Post/ Speed post/ courier at AIESL Personnel Department, 2 nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110 003. The candidates are required to super scribed with the post on the top of the envelope.
