AIESL Recruitment 2021 for Accounts Officer & Accounts Assistant Posts, Download Application Form @airindia.in

AIESL Recruitment 2021: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer and Accounts Assistant in the MRO space. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode at airindia.in on or before 23 August 2021 till 17:00 hrs.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 23 August 2021

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Accounts Officer - 6 Posts

Accounts Assistant - 12 Posts

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Accounts Officer: Candidates should be an Inter Chartered Accountant / Inter cost and management Accountant or MBA in Finance.

For Accounts Assistant: The candidate should be a commerce graduate from a recognized university.

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

For Accounts Officer: Upto 30 years

For Accounts Assistant: Upto 28 years

AIESL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves a personal interview of the candidates who prima facie meets eligibility criteria & Pre Employment Medical Examination.

Download AIESL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2021

Candidates who wish to apply are advised to print the Application Format given in the advertisement, fill it and send the application addressed to Chief of Personnel, AIESL by Post/ Speed post/ courier at AIESL Personnel Department, 2 nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110 003. The candidates are required to super scribed with the post on the top of the envelope.

Latest Government Jobs:

BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, 511 Vacancies Notified

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2021: Applications begins for 5322 candidates @onlinebssc.com

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, 473 Vacancies Notified