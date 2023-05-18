RBSE Result 2023 OUT for 12th Science and Commerce on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Get राजस्थान बोर्ड रिजल्ट DIRECT LINK Here

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 OUT for 12th Science and Commerce: Students of RBSE class 12 can now check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2023. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 (राजस्थान बोर्ड रिजल्ट ) on May 18, 2023 in the late evening hours. Over 8 lakh students who appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Examinations from March 9 to April 12, 2023 can now check their result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com.
Official Links to Check 12th Class RBSE Rajasthan Result 2023 Science and Commerce:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
Latest Updates:
RBSE 12th Science Result 2023 Statistics
The RBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage for science students is 95.65% .
|Grade
|Number of students
|1st Division
|28766
|2nd Division
|50752
|3rd Division
|387
Girls OUTPERFORM Boys in RBSE 12th Science Result 2023
- Female pass percentage is 97.39%.
- Male pass percentage is 94.72% .
RBSE Class 12th result 2023 LIVE: Pass Percentage
- Regular Science- 97.19%
- Private Science - 51.73%
- Regular Commerce - 96.94%
- Private Commerce - 46.07%
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Commerce: LIVE updates
The overall pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2023 is 96.60%.
|Grade
|Number of students
|1st Division
|17043
|2nd Division
|9252
|3rd Division
|1741
RBSE 12th result 2023 Commerce Statistics
|Total Appeared
|29030
|Boys Appeared
|18925
|Girls Appeared
|10105
|Supplementary
|423
Credentials Required to Check 12th RBSE Result 2023
Candidates only need their Roll Number to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Class Science and Commerce Result 2023
How to Check Rajasthan Board 12 Result 2023 for Science and Commerce?
Students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Class Result 2023 online on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also at rajresults.nic.in. On Jagran Josh as well, students will get the RBSE 12th Result 2023 link to check directl;y, using their roll number at rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com. Besides, if there is internet problem, students can use SMS service to check result offline.
How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?
To check Class 12 Rajasthan board result 2023, candidates must have their RBSE 12th Class roll number.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2023 candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE
- Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 link
- Step 3: Enter your roll number
- Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download your RBSE 12th Arts and Commerce Marksheet 2023
How to Check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce on Jagran Josh?
- Step 1: Go to rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com
- Step 2: Enter your 12th RBSE Science or Commerce roll number on the given portal
- Step 3: Submit
- Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download your RBSE 12th Science / Commerce Marksheet 2023
How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 in Offline Mode?
If you are a Science student, to check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Science name wise:
- Type RJ12S (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
If you are a Commerce student, to get RBSE 12th Result 2023 Commerce name wise
- Type RJ12C (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
RBSE 12 Result 2023: Important Dates
Events
Dates
RBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2023
March 9 to April 12, 2023
RBSE Result Date 2023 (Arts and Commerce)
May 18, 2023
Last date for the revaluation application
To be announced soon
RBSE 12th supplementary exam dates 2023
To be announced soon