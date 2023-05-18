RBSE Result 2023 OUT for 12th Science and Commerce on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Get राजस्थान बोर्ड रिजल्ट DIRECT LINK Here

12th RBSE Result 2023 OUT for 12th Science and Commerce: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 12th Commerce and Science Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all राजस्थान बोर्ड रिजल्ट details here.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 OUT for 12th Science and Commerce: Students of RBSE class 12 can now check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2023. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 (राजस्थान बोर्ड रिजल्ट ) on May 18, 2023 in the late evening hours. Over 8 lakh students who appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Examinations from March 9 to April 12, 2023 can now check their result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2023 Statistics

The RBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage for science students is 95.65% .

Grade Number of students 1st Division 28766 2nd Division 50752 3rd Division 387

Girls OUTPERFORM Boys in RBSE 12th Science Result 2023

Female pass percentage is 97.39%.

Male pass percentage is 94.72% .

RBSE Class 12th result 2023 LIVE: Pass Percentage

Regular Science- 97.19%

Private Science - 51.73%

Regular Commerce - 96.94%

Private Commerce - 46.07%

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Commerce: LIVE updates

The overall pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2023 is 96.60%.

Grade Number of students 1st Division 17043 2nd Division 9252 3rd Division 1741

RBSE 12th result 2023 Commerce Statistics

Total Appeared 29030 Boys Appeared 18925 Girls Appeared 10105 Supplementary 423

Credentials Required to Check 12th RBSE Result 2023

Candidates only need their Roll Number to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Class Science and Commerce Result 2023

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12 Result 2023 for Science and Commerce?

Students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Class Result 2023 online on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also at rajresults.nic.in. On Jagran Josh as well, students will get the RBSE 12th Result 2023 link to check directl;y, using their roll number at rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com. Besides, if there is internet problem, students can use SMS service to check result offline.

How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

To check Class 12 Rajasthan board result 2023, candidates must have their RBSE 12th Class roll number.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2023 candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of RBSE

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 link

Step 3 : Enter your roll number



Step 4 : The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE 12th Arts and Commerce Marksheet 2023

How to Check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce on Jagran Josh?

Step 1 : Go to rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com



Step 2: Enter your 12th RBSE Science or Commerce roll number on the given portal



Step 3 : Submit



Step 4 : Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE 12th Science / Commerce Marksheet 2023

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

If you are a Science student, to check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Science name wise:



Type RJ12S (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

If you are a Commerce student, to get RBSE 12th Result 2023 Commerce name wise



Type RJ12C (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

