RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, 56 Vacancies Notified

RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released at rc.indianrailways.gov.in. Check qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala (RCF) is inviting applications through online mode for apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RCF Recruitment 2022 on or before 13 January 2022. The online applications for the same were started from 13 January 2022 onwards.

A total of 56 vacancies have been notified for different trades. Candidates can check more details such as vacancy details, qualification, age limit, and other details below.

RCF Notification Download

RCF Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application- 13 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 January 2022

RCF Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 56

Trades

Fitter - 4 Posts

Welder (G&E) - 1 Post

Machinist - 13 Posts

Painter (G) - 15 Posts

Carpenter - 3 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 3 Posts

Electrician - 7 Posts

Electronic Mechanic - 9 Posts

AC& Ref. Mechanic - 1 Post

RCF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

RCF Recruitment Stipend: As per extant rules & directives issued by Railway Board from time to time.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years (Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 03 years

in case of OBC candidates)

RCF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared of all candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose of the. basis· of a percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% of aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done

How to apply for RCF Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online from the official website from 13 January to 31 January 2022.

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-