RCFL Admit Card 2023: Get Here Direct Download Link for Operator Technician Hall Ticket

RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 Out: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit card for the post of Operator, Technician, Technician (Mechanical) Trainee and other posts. Get Direct Link Here

RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 Out: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit card for the post of Operator, Technician, Technician (Mechanical) Trainee and other posts  for Recruitment Exam of 2022. Candidates can download the RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 from the official website of RCFL at - https://www.rcfltd.com/  This year there are a total of 181 Vacancies of Operator Chemical Trainee and 38 vacancies of Technician (Mechanical) Trainee in the RCFL. 

RCFL Operator Technician 2023 Admit Card: Overview

Name of Organisation

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

No. of Vacancies

181(Operator Chemical Trainee )

 38 (Technician (Mechanical) Trainee)

Category

Admit Card

Status 

Out

Last Date of Download

5 April 2023

Official website

https://www.rcfltd.com/ 

Steps to Download the RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited at - https://www.rcfltd.com/  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Login For Operator/Technician

Step 3: Enter ‘Registration No.’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your RCFL admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download RCFL Operator Technician admit card for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to download the Exam Information Handout released with admit card for details of exam.

Download Link for RCFL Admit Card 2023

Candidates who applied for Operator Technician  Post can download the admit card from the direct link given below.  

Download the RCFL Admit Card 2023

With the Admit card RCFL has also released an information handout for the candidates. Candidates can also download the Information Handout from the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for RCFL Information Handout 

Details Mentioned on RCFL Admit Card 2023

The RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card contains the following details:

  1. Name of Candidate
  2. Candidate Date of Birth
  3. Name of Exam
  4. Time of Exam
  5. Duration of Exam
  6. Exam Centre Details
  7. Category of Candidate
  8. Roll no. of Candidate
  9. Registration No. of Candidate
  10. Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  11. Important Instructions for the Candidate
  12. Gender of the Candidate
  13. Documents To be carried. 

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.

FAQ

Is the RCFL Admit Card 2023 released?

Yes the RCFL Admit Card 2023 for Operator Technician is released.

From where I can download RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023?

The RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website or from direct link given in the article.
