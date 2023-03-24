RCFL Admit Card 2023: Get Here Direct Download Link for Operator Technician Hall Ticket

RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 Out: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit card for the post of Operator, Technician, Technician (Mechanical) Trainee and other posts. Get Direct Link Here

RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 Out: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Admit card for the post of Operator, Technician, Technician (Mechanical) Trainee and other posts for Recruitment Exam of 2022. Candidates can download the RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023 from the official website of RCFL at - https://www.rcfltd.com/ This year there are a total of 181 Vacancies of Operator Chemical Trainee and 38 vacancies of Technician (Mechanical) Trainee in the RCFL.

RCFL Operator Technician 2023 Admit Card: Overview

Name of Organisation Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited No. of Vacancies 181(Operator Chemical Trainee ) 38 (Technician (Mechanical) Trainee) Category Admit Card Status Out Last Date of Download 5 April 2023 Official website https://www.rcfltd.com/

Steps to Download the RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited at - https://www.rcfltd.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Login For Operator/Technician

Step 3: Enter ‘Registration No.’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your RCFL admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download RCFL Operator Technician admit card for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to download the Exam Information Handout released with admit card for details of exam.

Download Link for RCFL Admit Card 2023

Candidates who applied for Operator Technician Post can download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Download the RCFL Admit Card 2023

With the Admit card RCFL has also released an information handout for the candidates. Candidates can also download the Information Handout from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RCFL Information Handout

Details Mentioned on RCFL Admit Card 2023

The RCFL Operator Technician Admit Card contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.