RCFL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for Officer/Engineer  Posts at rcfltd.com, Check Eligibility

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) a Government of India Undertaking has published notification for the Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade and Engineer (Environmental) E1 Grade in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website on or before 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.
Selection for Officer/Engineer posts will be done through Personal Interview.
Notification Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job:
Advertisement No.:01122022
Important Date RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.
Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade-04
Engineer (Environmental) E1 Grade-02
Eligibility Criteria RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade-Regular and Full Time Graduation in any discipline, and
discipline, and Regular and Full Time Graduation in any discipline, and
Ph.D. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical / Analytical) from UGC/AICTE
approved University / Institution.
If the specialization is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet / Degree certificate, a letter from college/University specifying the specialization will be required.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/remuneration and other updates for the post.
How To Download: RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)-https://www.rcfltd.com/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the Post of CCLAB AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGG. Grade E1' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
