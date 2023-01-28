RCFL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for Officer/Engineer  Posts at rcfltd.com, Check Eligibility

RCFL has invited online applications for the Officer/Engineer Postson its official website. Check RCFL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) a Government of India Undertaking has published notification for the Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade and Engineer (Environmental) E1 Grade in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website on or before 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.

Selection for Officer/Engineer posts will be done through Personal Interview.



Notification Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advertisement No.:01122022

Important Date RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.

Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade-04

Engineer (Environmental) E1 Grade-02

Eligibility Criteria RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade-Regular and Full Time Graduation in any

discipline, and Regular and Full Time Graduation in any discipline, and

Ph.D. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical / Analytical) from UGC/AICTE

approved University / Institution.

If the specialization is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet / Degree certificate, a letter from college/University specifying the specialization will be required.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/remuneration and other updates for the post.

How To Download: RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)-https://www.rcfltd.com/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the Post of CCLAB AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGG. Grade E1' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website on or before 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.