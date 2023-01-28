JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for Officer/Engineer  Posts at rcfltd.com, Check Eligibility

RCFL  has invited online applications for the Officer/Engineer  Postson its official website. Check  RCFL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) a Government of India Undertaking has published notification for the Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade and Engineer (Environmental) E1 Grade in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website on or before 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.

Selection for Officer/Engineer posts will be done through Personal Interview.


Notification Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job: 
Advertisement No.:01122022

Important Date RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application for these posts is 13 February 2023. Date for commencement of on-line registration of application by candidates is 30 January 2023.

Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: 
Officer (CCLAB) E1 Grade-04
Engineer (Environmental)  E1 Grade-02

Eligibility Criteria RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Officer (CCLAB)  E1 Grade-Regular and Full Time Graduation in any
discipline, and  Regular and Full Time Graduation in any discipline, and
Ph.D. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical / Analytical) from UGC/AICTE
approved University / Institution.
If the specialization is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet / Degree certificate, a letter from college/University specifying the specialization will be required.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/remuneration and other updates for the post. 

How To Download: RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)-https://www.rcfltd.com/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the Post of CCLAB AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGG. Grade E1' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply RCFL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: 
