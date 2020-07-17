RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department (Panchayati Raj & NREP) - RDD Jharkhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant & Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 4 August 2020
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - 3 Posts
- Computer Assistant - 2 Posts
- Village Employment Servant - 11 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant, Computer Assistant and Village Employment Servant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - Candidate must have a diploma in Civil Faculty.
- Computer Assistant - BSC in Computer Honors/ Computer General/ BCA; PGDCA, After Graduate.
- Village Employment Servant - Intermediate or Metric pass and ITI in any Trade.
Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Salary for Technical Assistant, Computer Assistant and Village Employment Servant Posts
- Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - ₹17,520 per month
- Computer Assistant- ₹10,000 per month
- Village Employment Servant - ₹7500 per month
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the duly filled in the online application for future reference.
