RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts

How much the salary will be provided by the Rural Development Department for Technical Assistant Posts?

The Rural Development Department will pay Rs. 17520 Per Month for Technical Assistant Post.

What is the application procedure of RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020.

What is the age limit criteria for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

The age limit of the candidates for applying on Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Asst & Technical Asst Posts should be between 18 to 35 years.

How many vacancies have been announced in RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

The Rural Development Department (RDD) has announced 16 vacancies of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant & Technical Assistant Posts.

What are the jobs opening in RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

