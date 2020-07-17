Study at Home
Search

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in for 16 Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Asst & Technical Asst Posts. Check Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Experience, Selection Criteria and Other Posts.

Jul 17, 2020 09:09 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department (Panchayati Raj & NREP) - RDD Jharkhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant & Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 August 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 4 August 2020

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - 3 Posts
  • Computer Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Village Employment Servant - 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant, Computer Assistant and Village Employment Servant Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - Candidate must have a diploma in Civil Faculty.
  • Computer Assistant - BSC in Computer Honors/ Computer General/ BCA; PGDCA, After Graduate.
  • Village Employment Servant - Intermediate or Metric pass and ITI in any Trade.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Salary for Technical Assistant, Computer Assistant and Village Employment Servant Posts

  • Technical Assistant (Junior Engineer) - ₹17,520 per month
  • Computer Assistant- ₹10,000 per month
  • Village Employment Servant - ₹7500 per month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the duly filled in the online application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020: 580 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Apply @ananthapuramu.ap.gov.in

NBE Recruitment 2020: 90 Vacancies for Senior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply @natboard.edu.in

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Food Safety Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in

FAQ

How much the salary will be provided by the Rural Development Department for Technical Assistant Posts?

The Rural Development Department will pay Rs. 17520 Per Month for Technical Assistant Post.

What is the application procedure of RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 August 2020.

What is the age limit criteria for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

The age limit of the candidates for applying on Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Asst & Technical Asst Posts should be between 18 to 35 years.

How many vacancies have been announced in RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

The Rural Development Department (RDD) has announced 16 vacancies of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant & Technical Assistant Posts.

What are the jobs opening in RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

The Rural Development Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant & Technical Assitant Posts.

Related Stories