RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Consultant Posts

RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Documentation Expert, Monitoring & Evaluation Expert, Management Information System Consultant, District Project Manager and MIS Consultant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Important Date

Closing date of application: 09 June 2020

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Vacancy Details

Documentation Expert - 1 Post

Monitoring &Evaluation Expert - 1 Post

Management Information System Consultant - 1 Post

District Project Manager - 30 Posts

MIS Consultant - 32 Posts

Eligibility for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts

Educational qualification:

Documentation Expert - Post Graduate degree in Environmental Sciences / Natural Resources Management / Life Sciences (Additional courses on Mass media / Journalism / Development Studies / Social Science / Social Work would be added advantage) from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in documentation, research and/or knowledge management in the development sectors preferably in water and sanitation sectors.

Monitoring &Evaluation Expert - Post Graduate degree in Economics / Statistics / Public Policy. from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in M&E, research, surveys, setting indicators, knowledge of evaluation methodologies, data collection, and data evaluation. Working on large scale missions/programs in the development sectors preferably in water and sanitation sectors

Management Information System Consultant - Post Graduate degree in Statistics / Economics / Computer Science. from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in data management, data research preferably in the developmental sectors

Sanitation Engineer - Post Graduate in Environmental or Civil Engineering from a recognized university only. with experience in toilet technologies/ Retrofitting, etc. 2 years experience in toilet technologies

District Project Manager - The candidate is required to possess a Post Graduate degree in Management / Social Science / Social Work / relevant professional degree. from a recognized university only. 8-10 years of relevant experience in project management / leading a team of experts in development sectors

MIS Consultant - M.C.A/Statistics, M.Sc Computer Science/ BE Computer Science. from a recognized university only. 3-5 years of relevant experience in data management, data research preferably in the developmental sectors

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF Download Here Application Form for Documentation Expert M &E/MIS Consultant & Sanitation Engineer Click Here Application Form for District Projrect Manager & District MIS Consultant Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to apply for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to and submit to “The Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department”, 2nd Floor, KHB

Complex, Cauvery Bhavan, K.G Road, Benglauru – 560009" on or before 09 June 2020.