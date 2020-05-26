RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Consultant Posts

RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Documentation Expert, Monitoring & Evaluation Expert, Management Information System Consultant, District Project Manager and MIS Consultant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.
Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Important Date
Closing date of application: 09 June 2020
Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Vacancy Details
- Documentation Expert - 1 Post
- Monitoring &Evaluation Expert - 1 Post
- Management Information System Consultant - 1 Post
- District Project Manager - 30 Posts
- MIS Consultant - 32 Posts
Eligibility for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts
Educational qualification:
- Documentation Expert - Post Graduate degree in Environmental Sciences / Natural Resources Management / Life Sciences (Additional courses on Mass media / Journalism / Development Studies / Social Science / Social Work would be added advantage) from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in documentation, research and/or knowledge management in the development sectors preferably in water and sanitation sectors.
- Monitoring &Evaluation Expert - Post Graduate degree in Economics / Statistics / Public Policy. from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in M&E, research, surveys, setting indicators, knowledge of evaluation methodologies, data collection, and data evaluation. Working on large scale missions/programs in the development sectors preferably in water and sanitation sectors
- Management Information System Consultant - Post Graduate degree in Statistics / Economics / Computer Science. from a recognized university only. 5-8 years of relevant experience in data management, data research preferably in the developmental sectors
- Sanitation Engineer - Post Graduate in Environmental or Civil Engineering from a recognized university only. with experience in toilet technologies/ Retrofitting, etc. 2 years experience in toilet technologies
- District Project Manager - The candidate is required to possess a Post Graduate degree in Management / Social Science / Social Work / relevant professional degree. from a recognized university only. 8-10 years of relevant experience in project management / leading a team of experts in development sectors
- MIS Consultant - M.C.A/Statistics, M.Sc Computer Science/ BE Computer Science. from a recognized university only. 3-5 years of relevant experience in data management, data research preferably in the developmental sectors
Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF
Application Form for Documentation Expert M &E/MIS Consultant & Sanitation Engineer
Application Form for District Projrect Manager & District MIS Consultant
Official Website Link
How to apply for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to and submit to “The Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department”, 2nd Floor, KHB
Complex, Cauvery Bhavan, K.G Road, Benglauru – 560009" on or before 09 June 2020.