REET Mains Result 2023 OUT at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download RSMSSB Teacher Selection List PDF, Cutoff Here

REET Mains Result 2023 has been released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download RSMSSB Teacher Selection List PDF, Cutoff, and Other List Here.

REET Mains Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released results for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2023. Aspirants can download RSMSSB REET Result from the official website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). The selection list consists of the roll number of selected candidates in a PDF format. Those whose roll number is available in the result PDF will be required to appear for document verification.

REET Mains Result 2023 Download Link

Candidates can download the result from this page as well. The result pdf contains the information regarding the cutoff, a list of selected candidates and other details in the PDF.

REET Mains Answer Key PDF Download Here

How to Download RSMSSB REET Mains Result 2023 ?

The candidates who want to download the PDF from the official website can follow the step-by-step guide to download the result from this page.

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘26-05-2023 Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'

Step 3: Download RSMSSB REET Mains PDF

Step 4: Download the Selection list

Step 5: Take the printout of the result for the future reference

RSMSSB REET Mains Document VerificationDate

The date for the interview will be announced in due course

RSMSSB REET Cutoff Marks 2023