REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Assistant/Clerk @repcobank.com

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Repco Bank is hiring 50 Junior Assistants/Clerks. Candidates can check the How to Apply, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Repco Bank has published a notice regarding for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants/Clerk for which the online registration has been started on the official website from 05 November 2022. The last date for registration is 25 November 2022 at repcobank.com.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in any one of the following States only viz., Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. The candidates applying for vacancies in a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the local language of that State/UT.

REPCO Bank Recruitment Notification Download

REPCO Bank Recruitment Online Application Link

REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 25 November 2022

REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant/Clerk - 50

REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Salary

Pay Scale - Rs. 17,900/- to Rs. 47,920/-

Payslip Component per month including allowances at a minimum of scale at Chennai - Rs. 31163

Approximate annual emoluments on Cost to Company (CTC) - Rs. 6 Lakhs approx

Eligibility Criteria for REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Recruitment 2022

The candidate should be a graduate

The candidate should have knowledge of the local language Tamil/Telugu/Kannada/Malayalam

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an Online Test. The exam consists of 200 questions of 200 marks.

How to Apply for REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the Repco Bank website www.repcobank.com and www.repcobank.co.in and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Add your details and click on 'Save & Next' button. Upload the necessary documents Fill Other Details Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee: