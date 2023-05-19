results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in and Other Direct Official Website Links to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: Know list of websites to get Kerala Board 10th result Link Here. Check the latest updates on Kerala Board 10th result here.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the Kerala class 10th result today, May 19. The board result will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty via a press conference at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Once announced, students can download their results.kite.kerala.gov.in from the official websites: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the result can be accessed via SMS and the Saphalam app. As per media reports, nearly 4.5 lakh students appeared in the board exams.

Check List of Official Websites to Get Kerala Board 10th Result Link

Students can check Kerala SSLC on the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and other websites using roll number and date of birth. They can check Kerala SSLC result 2023 on the below-mentioned websites:

Numbers Kerala SSLC Result Links 1 keralapareekshabhavan.in 2 sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 3 results.kite.kerala.gov.in 4 results.kerala.nic.in 5 results.kerala.nic.in 6 results.kerala.nic.in 7 prd.kerala.gov.in 8 sietkerala.gov.in 9 results.nic.in

What are the steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 at Mobile App Saphalam?

There might be chances that the board website might not work due to heavy traffic. In that case, students can get their Kerala SSLC marks at Saphalam app as well. Check the steps below to check and download result on Mobile App Saphalam:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Saphalam Mobile App.

Step 3: Download the app and install it on your mobile phone.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your result will open up on the screen.

What documents are required to check results.kite.kerala.gov.in SSLC Result 2023?

To check Kerala 10th result, students must keep their admit card ready. The login credentials will be mentioned on it. Students can check their SSLC board results by entering their class 10 roll number in the result link given on the official website.