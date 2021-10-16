RFCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Manager and Others; Check How to Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL), a joint venture of NFL, EIL and FCIL has issued notification in Employment News (16-22 October) 2021 for the posts of Assistant Manager and other posts. Check details here.

RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL), a joint venture of NFL, EIL and FCIL has issued notification in Employment News (16-22 October) 2021 for the posts of Assistant Manager, Account Officer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through the official website on or before 22 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.)/AMIE in Chemical Engineering or

Chemical Technology.Candidates having BOE(Boiler Operation Engineer) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job :

Advertisement No.: 01 (RFCL)/2021

Important Date for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 October 2021

Vacancy Details for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Manager-01

Manager-01

Sr. Manager-01

Dy. Manager (Mechanical)-02

Manager (Mechanical)-01

Manager (Civil)-01

Dy. Manager(IT)-01

Manager(IT)-01

Accounts Officer-01

Sr. Medical Officer-03

Manager (HR)-02

Manager (Materials)-01



Eligibility Criteria for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager-B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.)/AMIE in Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology. Candidates having BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certification may be given preference.

Manager/Sr. Manager-B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) /AMIE In Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electrical Technology.

Dy. Manager (Mechanical)/Manager (Mechanical)-B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) / AMIE In Mechanical Engineering

Manager (Civil)-B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.)/AMIE in Civil Engineering Or Civil Technology

Dy. Manager(IT)/Manager(IT)-B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc.(Engg.)/ AMIE / MCA in Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering

Accounts Officer-CA or CMA or Two years MBA with specialization in Finance or Financial Management (Candidates with dual specialization or General MBA shall not be eligible to apply.).

Sr. Medical Officer-MBBS. Candidates having MD/MS may have added advantage.

Manager (HR)-MBA/ Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma of minimum 02 years duration in HRM/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from a recognized University/ Institute. Degree in Law (LLB) is desirable.

Manager (Materials)-Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) Or Full time regular MBA (Materials Management/ Supply Chain Management) Or

PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/ AICTE)



How to Apply for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 22 October 2021

on NFL‟s website-nationalfertilizers.com- Careers- Recruitment in RFCL- Recruitment of experienced professionals in RFCL- 2021. You can check the detail with the details notification.