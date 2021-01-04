RHFL Recruitment 2021 for Clerical Cadre, Apply Online for Repco Home Trainee/ Executive/ Assistant Manager Posts @repcohome.com

RHFL Recruitment 2021: Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) has published a recruitment notification for Clerical Cadre for the post of (Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee) for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan Locations. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website repcohome.com on or before 08 January 2021.

Important Dates

Closing date of Online Registration – 08 January 2021 upto 5 PM

RHFL Vacancy Details

Trainee/ Executive/ Assistant Manager at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan

RHFL Clerical Cadre Salary:

Assistant Manager and Executive (on roll) - CTC per annum starting from Rs.3.50 lakhs (approx) as per Company Policy. Higher salary can be considered based on prior experience/performance in the recruitment process at the discretion of the Management. PROBATION PERIOD: 1 year (extendable based on performance)

Trainee (off roll) - Starting fixed stipend would be Rs. 9500 p.m. (variable based on location and previous experience) plus Meal allowance and performance incentive (variable, based on performance). The period of Training will be one year (extendable based on performance) and subject to the following conditions:

Eligibility Criteria for RHFL Clerical Cadre Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Any Graduate preferably B Com (necessarily preceded by SSLC (or equivalent) and HSC/ Diploma) with minimum 50% marks from a UGC recognized University. Graduates from Open University will not be considered

Age Limit:

25 Years

Selection Procedure for RHFL Clerical Cadre Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Test. There will be objective questions on Numerical Ability, Knowledge of English, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, General and Financial Awareness (about Housing Finance and Financial System, Repco Home Finance Limited), etc. The entire selection process will be conducted in English only. The candidates shortlisted based on written test performance will be called for further selection process.

How to Apply for RHFL Clerical Cadre Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 08 January 2021 (Friday).

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/-

RHFL Clerical Cadre Notification PDF

Online Application Link