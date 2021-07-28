RINL Vizag Steel Apprentice Admit Card 2021 on 2 August @vizagsteel.com, Check Exam Date Here

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), has released the admit card date and exam date for the post of Trade Apprentice. Check Details Here

RINL Vizag Steel Apprentice Admit Card 2021: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Trade Apprentice on 02 August 2021 on vizagsteel.com. The exam for the same is scheduled to be held on 08 August 2021.

There will be 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) in two sections:

Aptitude(Segment I): 75 Questions, consisting of General Knowledge, Working English and General Aptitude i.e. Arithmetic, Reasoning, Data Interpretation etc. Technical (Segment II): 75 Questions for each Trade as per Trade Syllabus of ITI (Govt. prescribed).

Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. The total marks shall be 150. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark and there shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of the exam will be bilingual i.e., in English and Telugu except the questions of Knowledge in English, which will be exclusively in English only.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 50 percentile in case of Un Reserved and EWS and 40 percentile in case of SC, ST, OBC & PWD candidates in each segment. Candidates, in the order of merit category wise and trade wise will be offered the apprenticeship

RINL had published the notification for engagement of 319 Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on 26 July 2021. Online applications were invited from 26 June to 17 July 2021.