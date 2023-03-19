RITES Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 29 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

RITES Recruitment 2023: RITES has released a notification regarding recruitment of Engineers in the company. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

RITES Recruitment 2023: RITES Limited has started the process for recruitment of Engineers in the company. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of RITES at - https://www.rites.com/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The last date to apply online is 27 March 2023. This year there are a total of 27 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of RITES in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 3 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 27 March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

RITES Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

RITES Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Engineer BTech. Or M Tech in Desired Branch Of Engineering.

For details regarding detailed vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit for is 32 Years as on 1 March 2023. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

RITES Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 27 vacancies of Engineer in various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Engineer 27

How to fill RITES Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of RITES India at- https://www.rites.com/

Step 2 : On the home page go to career section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Recruitment of engineering professionals (Engineers) on regular basis

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill RITES Recruitment 2023

RITES Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 600 For GEN/OBC Candidates and 300/-. for EWS/SC/ST/PwBD/

RITES 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Engineer Rs. 40, 000 –1, 40, 000

For details check the official notification.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the written test (OffLine/On-Line). The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test. The company reserves the right to shortlist the number of candidates for selection out of eligible candidates. Due to prevalent pandemic situation, based on the requirement and discretion of RITES, selection process may be conducted online. Based upon the performance in the Written Test and fulfilling the conditions of eligibility; candidates shall be shortlisted for Interview.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.