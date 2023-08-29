RMPSU Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem Result at rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Aligarh Result 2023: Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) declared the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

RMPSU Aligarh Result 2023: Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) has recently declared the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. RMPSU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- rmpssu.ac.in

As per the latest update, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) released the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rmpssu.ac.in

Steps to Check RMPSU Aligarh Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rmpssu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Online” section.

Step 3: Click on “Session 2022-23”.

Step 4: Check your couses in the given list.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number, Captcha and Click on “Submit”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

RMPSU Aligarh Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Recently Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) released the results of various courses like B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem. Check here the direct link for RMPSU, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Ed 2nd Semester

28-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. AG.(Honours) 4th Semester

22-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. AG.(Honours) 2nd Semester

22-Aug-2023

Click here

PGDCA 2nd Semester

18-Aug-2023

Click here

About RMPSU Aligarh 

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU), is located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the honour and memory of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. 

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like  Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, and Faculty of Law. 

Currently, the University has 380 affiliated colleges in various districts of uttar pradesh.

FAQ

Is RMPSU Result 2023 Declared for B.Ed. 2nd semester?

Yes, RMPSU has released the results of B.Ed. 2nd semester on its official website. The RMPSU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my RMPSU result 2023 for B.Sc. Agriculture (Honours) 4th semester?

The RMPSU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check RMPSU results on this page.

Is RMPSU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, RMPSU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

