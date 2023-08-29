RMPSU Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem Result at rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Aligarh Result 2023: Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) declared the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

RMPSU Aligarh Result 2023: Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) has recently declared the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. RMPSU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) released the results for B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check RMPSU Aligarh Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rmpssu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Online” section.

Step 3: Click on “Session 2022-23”.

Step 4: Check your couses in the given list.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number, Captcha and Click on “Submit”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

RMPSU Aligarh Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Recently Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU) released the results of various courses like B.Ed 2nd, B.Sc. 2nd & 4th Sem. Check here the direct link for RMPSU, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links B.Ed 2nd Semester 28-Aug-2023 Click here B.Sc. AG.(Honours) 4th Semester 22-Aug-2023 Click here B.Sc. AG.(Honours) 2nd Semester 22-Aug-2023 Click here PGDCA 2nd Semester 18-Aug-2023 Click here

About RMPSU Aligarh

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU), is located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the honour and memory of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, and Faculty of Law.

Currently, the University has 380 affiliated colleges in various districts of uttar pradesh.