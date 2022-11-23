RMS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Rashtriya Military School CET Call Letter

RMS Admit Card 2022 Download: Rashtriya Military School issued the admit card for Combined Entrance Test (CET) on rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. Candidates can download Rashtriya Military School from the official website. RMS Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below.

RMS CET Entrance Test is being conducted for admission into Class 6th and Class 9th. Students who would successfully qualify for the entrance test will be called to appear for the interview. The interview will consist of 20 marks for class 6 and 50 marks for class 9.

How to Download RMS Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of the school i.e. rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in Click on ‘CET 2022 Admit Card’ ‘DOWNLOAD CET-2022 ADMIT CARD’ given under ‘CET CORNER’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to proivide your ‘Roll Number/App Number’, Class and Date of Birth Check RMS CET Admit Card

Rashtriya Military Schools were established as King George’s Royal Indian Military schools to take care of the education of the sons of defence personnel. The school has several of its alumni occupying high positions in the Armed Forces and in other sectors doing stellar service to the motherland.