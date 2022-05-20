Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Rajasthan Assistant Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket

RPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Rajasthan Assistant Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket

Created On: May 20, 2022 18:38 IST
Modified On: May 20, 2022 18:38 IST
RPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). RPSC AAO Exam will be held on 28 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card by clicking on the official website of RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.  RPSC AAO Admit Card Link is given for the candidates.

RPSC AAO Admit Card Download Link

RPSC AAO Notice PDF

The candidates should carry their admit card along with one photo and original Photo ID Proof to the exam centre.  There will be 120 questions of 360 marks below:

S.No

Subject

No.of Question

Marks

Duration

Paper 1

 

General Hindi

60

180

2 Hour

General Knowledge

60

180

Paper 2

Agriculture

120

360

2 Hour

How to Download RPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Admit Card for Asst. Agriculture Officer - 2021’ and click on ‘Asst. Agriculture Officer 2021’
  3. Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
  4. Provide your ‘Application Number’ and Select ‘Date of Birth’
  5. Enter the text
  6. Download Rajasthan AAO Admit Card

The commission has published the notification for the recruitment notification for filling up 21 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO), against advertisement 07/Exam/ AAO/ Agriculture Deptt./ EP-I/ 2021-22. Online Applications shall be invited from 06 December 2021 to 25 December 2021.

