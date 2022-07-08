RPSC AAO Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC AAO Answer Key 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can submit objections and download PDF here.

RPSC AAO Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) on its official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have attended the exam can download AAO Answer Key. They can also raise an objection, if any, against any answer published by the commission. The objection can be submitted online from 09 July to 11 July 2022 on SSO website i.e.

How to Download RPSC AAO Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission Click on the answer key link ‘- Model Answer Key for Assistant Agriculture Officer (Agri. Dept.) Screening Test - 2021’ Download RPSC ASO Answer Key PDF Check answers

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per objection. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per objection. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books. The candidates are required to login into the SSO website and select 'Recruitment Portal'. After that, they are required to click on 'Question Objection' given against the desired exam. They may also contact AT recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in in case of any technical issue or on 9352323625 or 7340557555.

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer (Agri. Dept.) Screening Test 2021 was held on 24 May 2022. The commission had published the notification for filling up 21 vacancies, against advertisement 07/Exam/ AAO/ Agriculture Deptt./ EP-I/ 2021-22 from 06 December 2021 to 25 December 2021.

