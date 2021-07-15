RPSC ACF Answer Key 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of ACF & Forest Range Officer Posts in Forest Department on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ACF Answer Key 2021 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the post of ACF & Forest Range Officer Posts , against the Advt No.06/2018-19, for General Knowledge, General English, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Zoology, Botany, Physics, Agriculture, Agriculture Engg., Veterinary Science, Computer Appl./Sci., Computer Engg., Electrical Engg., Electronics Engg., Chemistry, Chemical Engg., Civil Engg., Horticulture, Forestry, Geology, Mechanical Engineering. Candidates can download RPSC Answer Key through the official website of RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC ACF Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan ACF, Answer Key through the links below:

Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Botany)

Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Forestry)

Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Horticulture)

Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (General English)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Agricultural Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Mechanical Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (General Knowledge)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Computer Application/Sci.)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Electronics Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Electrical Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Chemical Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Civil Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Computer Engineering)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Zoology)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Veterinary Science )

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Statistics)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Physics)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Mathematics)\

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Geology)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Environmental Science)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Chemistry)

15/07/2021 - Model Answer Key for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 (Agriculture)

Candidates having any objection against model answer key, can submit their representation on SSO Portal by paying Rs. 100 per objection. RPSC ACF Objection Link will be available from 17 July to 19 July 2021.

Press Note Regarding Online Objection on Model Answer Key For ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam-2018

How and Where to Download RPSC ACF Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPS ACF Answer Key Links flashing on the homepage.

Download RPSC ACF & Forest Range Answer Key PDF

Check Answers

RPSC ACF & Forest Range Officer Exam was held from 18 February 2021 to 20 February 2021 and 22 to 26 February 2021 at the various exam centre of Rajasthan.

Approx 204 vacancies will be filled through ACF and Forest Range Officer Grade 1 Competitive Exam 2018. in Forest Department, Rajasthan The online application were invited from 4 February to 23 February 2021.