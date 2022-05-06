Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018 (Out) for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan PSC has released the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: May 6, 2022 10:04 IST
Modified On: May 6, 2022 10:07 IST
RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 on its official website. 

All those candidates who appeared in the various selection round for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018  can download the  list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

You can download the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'List of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018' flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of the List of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I post in a new window.
  4. Download and save it for future reference. 

Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had initiated the requirement drive for the post of  ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the above post can check the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I post with the link given above.

