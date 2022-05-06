RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018 (Out) for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 on its official website.
All those candidates who appeared in the various selection round for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018 can download the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
You can download the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download RPSC ACF FRO Provisional Result 2018 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'List of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018' flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the List of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I post in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had initiated the requirement drive for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the above post can check the list of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for the post of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I post with the link given above.