RPSC Admit Card 2020 Released for Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

RPSC Admit Card 2020 Released: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam 2020 can download their Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Admit card for the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam 2020 on its official portal. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials on the official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the Deputy Commandant/Evaluation Officer Exam on 23 August 2020 at the district Headquarter of Ajmer and Jaipur Exam will be conducted in two sittings i.e. from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 and from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after login with their credentials like Date of Birth and Application Number. You can download the admit card also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card for Evaluation Officer Exam 2020



Direct Link to Download Admit Card for Deputy Commandant Exam 2020





