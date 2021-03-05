RPSC AEN Mains Result 2021 Out: Download Rajasthan AE Result PDF @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of mains exam for the post of Assistant Engineer. The candidates who had appeared in the RPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2018 can download RPSC AEN Result from the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AEN Mains Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download their RPSC Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

RPSC AEN Mains Result Download Link

How to Download RPSC AEN Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link - “04/03/2021 - Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Asst. Engineer(Civil/Mech/Elect) Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2018” given under ‘News and Event’ Download RPSC JEN Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for interview.

RPSC AE Exam 2018 was conduucted from 03 December to 05 December 2019 in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 12 PM and Afternoon Shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. RPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 906 Assistant Engineer in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Panchayatiraj. Online applications were invited ion 30 April 2018 and the last dare for registration is 31 May 2018.