RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021 for Agriculture Research Officer Released @psc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the post Agricultural Research Officer (A.R.O) (Agri. Chemistry) Agriculture Department. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Agricultural Research Officer posts can download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission is set to conduct the interview/document verification for Agricultural Research Officer (A.R.O) posts from 14 to 16 July 2021. Commission has uploaded the link to download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021 on its official website.

In a bid to download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) Agriculture Department, Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. – Ag. Chem./2019-20 dated 17.01.2020 should note that they will have to fulfill the COVID-19 guidelines as released by the commission on its official website.

Candidates can check the download link for RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021 for A.R.O posts available on its official website. However you can download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021





How to download the RPSC ARO Interview Letter 2021