RPSC Editing Date 2020 Announced for Veterinary Officer/Librarian/School Lecturer till Aug 26 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Editing Date 2020 for Veterinary Officer/Librarian/School Lecturer Posts: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released short notification regarding the editing chance for the candidates on its official website. Commission has provided chance to edit their entries during the recently held examination for the Veterinary Officer/Librarian/School Lecturer. All such candidates who have appeared in the above exams can check the short notification in this regards which is available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, all such candidates appeared in the written exam for the posts of Veterinary Officer exam 2019, Librarian Grade II exam 2019, School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018, can edit their entries online from 17 August to 26 August 2020 @ https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs. 300 for the correction to be done for the above examination. You can Edit you entries after Login with Apply Online Link or SSO Portal under Recruitment Portal. Candidates should note that only online edit will be accepted by Commission within stipulated time with following the steps as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that RPSC has conducted the written examination for Veterinary Officer Exam 2019, Librarian Grade II exam 2019 on 02 August 2020 and School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 exam was held from 04 to 07 August 2020 in the all District Headquarters. You can check the short notification on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

